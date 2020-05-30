World Blood on the streets of the US: A policeman and a young man killed in the riots VIDEO One police officer was killed and another was injured in a shooting in street riots in California last night, CNN reports Source: Tanjug Saturday, May 30, 2020 | 14:48 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Noah Berger

At least 7.500 protesters took part in the riots.



Police said that the investigation is ongoing.

Federal facilities in Oakland are guarded by members of the Federal Security Service.



The violent death of African-American George Floyd last Monday during a police intervention in Minneapolis "set fire" to America.



Protests by outraged citizens took place in many cities across the country, with violence, fierce clashes with police and the arrest of dozens of participants.



Police received reports of vandalism, theft, arson and attacks on police officers.

A young man was shot in Detroit

Foto: Tanjug/Nicole Hester/Mlive.com/Ann Arbor News via AP

During a protest last night in Detroit, due to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a young man was shot dead, the police of that American city announced.



Detroit police spokeswoman Nicole Kirkwood stated that last night, half an hour before midnight local time, a fire was opened from a jeep on people who were protesting in Detroit because of the violent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.