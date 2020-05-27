World 0

Russian fighters intercept US Aircraft VIDEO / PHOTO

Two Russian Su-35 planes intercepted a US Navy patrol plane over the Mediterranean Sea, the US Sixth Fleet announced

Source: Tanjug
Share
Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/ Michael Reynolds
Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/ Michael Reynolds

"For the 3rd time in two months, Russian pilots flew in an unsafe and unprofessional manner on May 26, while intercepting a US Navy P-8A Aircraft in the Eastern Mediterranean over international waters", it is said in a statement.

The interception was allegedly unsafe and unprofessional because Russian pilots came very close to each wing of the P-8A at the same time, thus "limiting the capable safe maneuver of the P-8A".

The incident lasted for about an hour, according to the US Sixth Fleet, TASS reports.

The Pentagon also reported on April 15 that the Russian Su-35 intercepted the American Poseidon P-8A over the Mediterranean. And then the US Navy stated that the interceptions were "unsafe".

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Russia's reaction to Trump's ultimatum

Russia has condemned US attempts to "break" the WHO, as Washington accuses the organization of being sympathetic to China and threatens to cut off its funding

World Tuesday, May 19, 2020 21:55 Comments: 4
EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV
page 1 of 14 go to page