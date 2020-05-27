World Russian fighters intercept US Aircraft VIDEO / PHOTO Two Russian Su-35 planes intercepted a US Navy patrol plane over the Mediterranean Sea, the US Sixth Fleet announced Source: Tanjug Wednesday, May 27, 2020 | 10:15 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/ Michael Reynolds

"For the 3rd time in two months, Russian pilots flew in an unsafe and unprofessional manner on May 26, while intercepting a US Navy P-8A Aircraft in the Eastern Mediterranean over international waters", it is said in a statement.



The interception was allegedly unsafe and unprofessional because Russian pilots came very close to each wing of the P-8A at the same time, thus "limiting the capable safe maneuver of the P-8A".



The incident lasted for about an hour, according to the US Sixth Fleet, TASS reports.



The Pentagon also reported on April 15 that the Russian Su-35 intercepted the American Poseidon P-8A over the Mediterranean. And then the US Navy stated that the interceptions were "unsafe".