Russian fighters intercept US Aircraft VIDEO / PHOTO
Two Russian Su-35 planes intercepted a US Navy patrol plane over the Mediterranean Sea, the US Sixth Fleet announcedSource: Tanjug
"For the 3rd time in two months, Russian pilots flew in an unsafe and unprofessional manner on May 26, while intercepting a US Navy P-8A Aircraft in the Eastern Mediterranean over international waters", it is said in a statement.
The interception was allegedly unsafe and unprofessional because Russian pilots came very close to each wing of the P-8A at the same time, thus "limiting the capable safe maneuver of the P-8A".
The incident lasted for about an hour, according to the US Sixth Fleet, TASS reports.
The Pentagon also reported on April 15 that the Russian Su-35 intercepted the American Poseidon P-8A over the Mediterranean. And then the US Navy stated that the interceptions were "unsafe".
For the 3rd time in two months, Russian pilots flew in an unsafe and unprofessional manner today while intercepting a @USNavy P-8A Aircraft in the Eastern Mediterranean over international waters.https://t.co/PLLa8KpZ1S pic.twitter.com/TwSXZZIzDN— USNavyCNO (@USNavyCNO) May 26, 2020