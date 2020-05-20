World The largest number of infected in a day since the outbreak of the pandemic In the last 24 hours, more than 106.000 new cases of infection have been registered, a record number of new cases in one day since the beginning of the pandemic Source: Tanjug Wednesday, May 20, 2020 | 22:45 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Paul White

This was announced today by the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.



"In the last 24 hours, 106.000 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in the world, which is the largest daily increase in the number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic", the WHO Director General said, adding that almost two thirds of those cases were registered in four countries.



Tedros Ghebreyesus pointed out that we still have a long way to go until the end of the pandemic.



According to the latest data from the Worldometer website, more than five million people are infected and 326.000 have died in the world. Almost two million patients have fully recovered.