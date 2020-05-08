World "Tsunami of hatred and xenophobia sparked by COVID-19" “The pandemic continues to unleash a tsunami of hate and xenophobia, scapegoating and scaremongering,” United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said. Source: Tanjug Friday, May 8, 2020 | 10:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ Justin Lane

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Friday for an “all-out effort” to end the “tsunami of hate and xenophobia” sparked by the novel coronavirus pandemic, without naming specific countries, BBC reports.



He added that migrants and refugees were particularly affected, who, as he stated, have been “vilified as a source of the virus and then denied access to medical treatment.”



Guterres also called on “the media, especially social media, to do much more to remove racist, misogynist and other harmful content”, encouraging educational institutions to help teach “digital literacy” to young people at a time when the spread of fake news on the Internet continues.