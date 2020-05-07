World The "virus storm" in the fall: A worrying prognosis by a German expert German virologist Alexander Kekulé is worried about the speed and scale of the easing of measures to control coronavirus, predicting a "virus storm" in the fall Source: Tanjug Thursday, May 7, 2020 | 12:36 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/OLIVER LANG

Kekule told ZDF that monitoring of the infection chain is not yet at the desired level and that the risk groups are not sufficiently protected.



The agreed easing of measures reduces the level of safety, the director of the Institute for Medical Microbiology of the University Clinic Hale warns.



According to him, it is important to develop a sustainable protection concept, instead of a "mitigating-tightening" policy.