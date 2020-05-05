World Lajcak: Slovakia can pass on its experience of joining EU to Western Balkan countries Slovakia can share its experience of joining the EU to the Western Balkans, EU Special Representative for the Western Balkans, Miroslav Lajcak said today Source: Tanjug Tuesday, May 5, 2020 | 22:50 Tweet Share EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Following an informal meeting of the Slovak Parliamentary European Affairs Committee, Lajcak said that Slovakia had successfully completed the path the Western Balkans decided to take, TASR reports.



The meeting was dedicated to the preparations for the EU-Western Balkans Summit, to be held on Wednesday in the form of a video conference.



At the same time, Lajcak announced that the EU would clearly back the region's EU prospects at the Summit.



"Slovakia can share its experience firsthand and this can have an impact on these processes," Lajcak said, noting that "Slovakia is a player whose opinions are heeded in Brussels".



The EU-Western Balkans Summit was originally supposed to be held in Zagreb, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will take the form of a video conference.