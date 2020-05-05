World Evidence emerged: Ischgl had become a hotspot of the virus due to a late reaction? Allegations that authorities of the Austrian province of Tyrol hadn't responded in a timely manner upon registering first case of infection confirmed by Iceland Source: Tanjug Tuesday, May 5, 2020 | 10:39 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ STR

The emails, which were released to the public on March 5, cited specific hotels that hosted tourists from Iceland suffering from coronavirus disease.



Vienna-based news magazine "Profil" says that the Icelandic authorities have informed the Austrian Ministry of Health not only of the positive tests of their skiing vacationers, but also a few hours later about the hotels where the patients were accommodated.



The email with the names of the five hotels was then forwarded from the Ministry in Vienna to the provincial authorities of Tyrol.



A day later, based on information obtained from Iceland, an investigation was conducted at the aforementioned hotels, according to a statement from provincial authorities given to "Profil".



However, how many people were tested for the virus remained unanswered.



Only one hotel owner reported that one of the associates, who had the most to do with Icelandic guests, had been screened, and that the tests were negative.



For the sake of comparison, in the case of a sick receptionist at a hotel in Innsbruck, a week earlier, more intensive measures were taken, "Profil" underlines.



The hotel was isolated for hours and all guests and staff were screened, as were the contacts of the sick woman, after which several people were quarantined.



Why the Ischgl authorities had implemented more lenient measures than Innsbruck authorities will be the subject of an investigation by the prosecution, but also by the provincial assembly's investigative commission, which is due to be formed soon.



After the Consumer Protection Association filed a complaint with the prosecution, with suspicion that the Tyrol authorities were delaying the end of the ski season, an investigation was launched.



Apart from Iceland and Norway, other European countries have reported cases of COVID-19 from returning Ischgl vacationers, including Denmark and Germany.



Hundreds of people who became infected at the Tyrol ski resorts filed a joint lawsuit, most of them German tourists.