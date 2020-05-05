World The Spanish government insists on extending the state of emergency The Spanish government is pushing opposition parties to approve another extension of the state of emergency and warned that failure to do so could cause chaos. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, May 5, 2020 | 10:10 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/ Pablo Blasquez Dominguez

Spain Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos Meco, expects a heated debate in parliament on Wednesday.



He says these measures are the most effective legal instrument to combat coronavirus, as they give the authorities extraordinary power to restrict freedom of movement.



Ábalos says that without it, all the sacrifices made so far would be meaningless.



"There is no plan B, there is no alternative to the state of emergency," Ábalos said at a news conference in Madrid.



Health Minister Salvador Ila said it was necessary.



Spain managed to reduce the daily increase in infections from around 35 percent in mid-March to 0.16 percent thanks to strict isolation measures.



More than 25.000 people in that country have died from COVID-19.