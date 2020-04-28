World Slovakia, country of 5.5 million, has the lowest coronavirus mortality rate in Europe A month and a half after registering the first case of a coronavirus infection, with a population of 5.5 million, Slovakia's death rate is the lowest in Europe. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, April 28, 2020 | 17:04 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos, Volina, 1141952

In the last 24 hours, two new deaths have been recorded in Slovakia, with a total of twenty deaths.



Three new patients were registered, 1.384 were infected in total, according to the National Center for Medical Data, TASR reports.



The number tested is 1.767.



Slovakia has reportedly closed all schools, shops and borders among the first in Europe immediately after Italy.



Citizens started wearing masks even before the government officially introduced it as a mandatory preventative measure, and the Bratislava region, fearing the Italian scenario, closed schools two days after the first case of infection was recorded.



According to scientists, quick and timely response in imposing preventive measures was crucial.