World "We object an international investigation" China has rejected calls for conducting an independent international investigation into the origin of a novel coronavirus spread from that country worldwide

Chinese top diplomat in the UK Chen Wen told BBC that such requests were "politically motivated" and that fulfilling them would divert "not only the attention but also the resources" of China from fighting the pandemic.



"It's a politically motivated initiative. I don't think anyone can agree to that. It would do no good to anyone," Chen said.



Almost from the start of the pandemic, there have been calls for international investigators to be allowed into China to find out how it all started.



Information about the origin of Covid-19 and how it initially spread could help countries tackle the disease, BBC reports.



The virus is thought to have emerged at a wildlife market in the city of Wuhan late last year.



Meanwhile an EU report accuses China and especially Russia of spreading disinformation about the crisis.



US President Donald Trump has also repeatedly attacked China for its handling of the outbreak, and the state of Missouri is suing the Chinese government, accusing it of doing little to stop the spread of the virus.



Scientists generally reject speculation that the virus could have been engineered in a Wuhan laboratory.