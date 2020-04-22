World "The virus did not originate in China by accident" Russian virologist, MD, Nikolai Malishev, said he considered the origin of the coronavirus to be natural, but that its occurrence in China was not a coincidence Source: Sputnik Wednesday, April 22, 2020 | 17:20 Tweet Share Foto:depositphotos/Cebas1

He indicated that outbreaks most often came from Southeast Asia.



According to him, the region has a wide range of animals that are carriers of various viruses and can transmit them to humans.



Malishev pointed out that coronavirus is found in a family of cats - lions, tigers, panthers, however, it mostly occurs in bats.



"About 80 percent of bats have genes that resemble the genes of the coronavirus that made this mess," he told Star TV, Sputnik reports.