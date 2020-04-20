World An unconventional approach produces results? Sweden's unusual approach to combating coronavirus is beginning to yield results, according to Anders Tegnell, chief epidemiologist in the country Source: Tanjug Monday, April 20, 2020 | 11:51 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Fredrik Sandberg

Anders Tegnell, the architect behind Sweden’s relatively relaxed response to Covid-19, told local media the latest figures on infection rates and fatalities indicate the situation is starting to stabilize.



“We’re on a sort of plateau,” Tegnell told Swedish news agency TT.



Sweden has left its schools, gyms, cafes, bars and restaurants open throughout the spread of the pandemic. Instead, the government has urged citizens to act responsibly and follow social distancing guidelines.



"The spread of Covid-19 across the globe is triggering different responses across national and even state borders, as authorities struggle to contain an outbreak about which much remains unknown", Bloomberg reports.



It’s unclear which strategy will ultimately prove most effective, and even experts in Sweden warn it’s too early to draw conclusions.



But given the huge economic damage caused by strict lockdowns, the Swedish approach has drawn considerable interest around the world.



Part of that approach relies on having access to one of the world’s best-functioning health-care systems.



At no stage did Sweden see a real shortage of medical equipment or hospital capacity, and tents set up as emergency care facilities around the country have mostly remained empty.



According to various monitoring models, the Swedes believe that they have more and more immune people and that this has an effect on the spread of the virus, which would give them collective immunity by June, but they point out that the situation on the ground will show the true picture.



That country reported 1.540 deaths related to COVID-19 by yesterday, an increase of 29 compared to Saturday.



This is significantly higher than in the rest of Scandinavia, but significantly less than in Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.



So far, 14.385 people have been infected in Sweden.