Number of coronavirus cases exceeded two million, US still on top The number of new coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded two million, according to the latest Worldometers data. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, April 15, 2020 | 09:30

Washington-based John Hopkins University says on its portal dedicated to the coronavirus that just under two million people have been infected with COVID-19 virus - 1.982.552.



However, according to the latest WHO data, last updated yesterday, there are 1.848.439 confirmed cases worldwide.



The Worldometers portal reports that 2.000.728 people were infected with the virus, 126.776 died and 484.747 were recovered.



The most infected are the United States, 614.246, while 26.064 people have died from the virus in that country.



Spain reported 174.060 cases of virus coronas as well as 18.255 deaths.



In Italy, 21.067 people died from the virus corona, and a total of 162.488 people were infected.



France has 143.303 infected persons and 15.729 people have died, Germany has reported 132.210 cases of covid-19 as well as 3.495 deaths.



There are 93.873 people infected in the UK, 12.107 people dead.



In China, where the virus appeared late last year, 82.295 people were infected, 3.342 people died, and the country has reported 46 newly infected in the last 24 hours, according to Worldometers.



In Serbia, 4.465 people were infected with the virus, while 94 people died.