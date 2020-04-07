World Johnson is not on a respirator, still in intensive care Coronavirus-infected British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not on a respirator and is still in intensive care, said Minister Michael Gove. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, April 7, 2020 | 10:09 Tweet Share Getty Images/WPA Pool

Gove told LBC Radio that the government would issue an official announcement if Johnson's condition changed.



Johnson, according to Gove, has received oxygen therapy but is not on a respirator and is under the constant supervision of a doctor at St. Thomas Hospital in London.



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to an intensive care unit on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.



Johnson was admitted to the hospital Sunday night due to persistent COVID-19 symptoms, 10 days after being tested positive for the virus.