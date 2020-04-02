World 0

Toughest day for the United States: More than 5,000 deaths from coronavirus

More than 5,000 people have died from novel coronavirus in the United States, according to John Hopkins University

Source: B92
Share
Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

In the US, there has been a sharp increase in coronavirus cases and deaths in recent weeks.

The total number of deaths according to this source is 5.119 and at least 216.515 infected, CNN reports.

According to the data provided by the Worldometer portal, there are 201.354 active cases, while 8.878 people recovered.

According to the portal, the United States has the most infected in the world, but there are still fewer deaths than in Italy and Spain. 13.155 people died in Italy and 9.378 in Spain.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Nearly 800,000 infected

A total of 785.807 cases of coronavirus patients have been registered in the world by this morning, 37.820 died and 165.659 recovered, according to Worldometers

World Tuesday, March 31, 2020 09:58 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER BECHER ↑ collapse
page 1 of 13 go to page