World Toughest day for the United States: More than 5,000 deaths from coronavirus More than 5,000 people have died from novel coronavirus in the United States, according to John Hopkins University Source: B92 Thursday, April 2, 2020 | 12:38 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

In the US, there has been a sharp increase in coronavirus cases and deaths in recent weeks.



The total number of deaths according to this source is 5.119 and at least 216.515 infected, CNN reports.



According to the data provided by the Worldometer portal, there are 201.354 active cases, while 8.878 people recovered.



According to the portal, the United States has the most infected in the world, but there are still fewer deaths than in Italy and Spain. 13.155 people died in Italy and 9.378 in Spain.