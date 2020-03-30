World "Most likely, coronavirus will stay with us forever" Situation with the coronavirus pandemic can only stabilize in a few years Source: Sputnik Monday, March 30, 2020 | 21:10 Tweet Share Ilustracija: GettyImages/ LaurenDeCicca

Director of Martsinovsky Institute of Medical Parasitology, Tropical and Vector-Borne diseases of Moscow State University "Sechenov", Alexander Lukashev, stated this for the Radio "Moscow Speaking".



The Russian virologist noted that the development of coronavirus in the SARS scenario, when the disease could be completely eradicated, is currently impossible.



According to experts, the virus remains in the human population and will not weaken, but will cease to be a public threat. Lukashev believes that the stabilization of the situation with COVID-19 will take several years.



"Most likely, this virus will stay with us forever," Lukashev said.



He assumes that another wave of coronavirus will start in China soon.



"Of course, they know how to fight it, how to stop the virus, but China still lives on a powder keg," Lukashev said.



He stressed that Russia has introduced harsh measures to combat coronavirus that many countries would not implement, "Sputnik" reports.