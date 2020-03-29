World China: The end of the epidemic A coronavirus epidemic has stopped in China, according to Health Committee official Mi Feng Source: B92, Sputnik Sunday, March 29, 2020 | 18:12 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ CLAUDIO GIOVANINI

"The number of confirmed cases of infection is less than 3.000. The spread of the epidemic in China has been completely stopped," Mi Feng said at a briefing.



Earlier, media reported that in China's Hubei province (except Wuhan), known as the coronavirus hotspot, after two months, domestic passenger air traffic was restored. China has a total of over 82.000 infected and 3.300 dead. 75.448 people were cured.



The virus started spreading towards the end of 2019, and the Chinese epidemic of the virus was officially reported on January 24, 2020.



Earlier today, it was announced that there was a danger of a second wave of coronavirus outbreak in China.