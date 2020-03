World "Record" death toll in Spain: 769 dead in 24 hours Spain, one of the hotspots of coronavirus in Europe, has registered 769 deaths in the last 24 hours. Source: B92 Friday, March 27, 2020 | 14:44 Tweet Share Getty Images/ Pablo Blazquey Dominguez

This increased the total number of deaths to 4.858.



64.059 people were infected, up for 14 percent from the previous day.



Currently, there are 4.165 intensive care units, while 9.357 are cured.



Spain, after Italy, is the hardest hit country in the world in terms of deaths from the new coronavirus.