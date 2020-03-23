World "No one in the world was prepared" Austrian President of the Austrian Parliament and Upper Austrian President Thomas Stelzer said that everyone was surprised by the virus Source: Tanjug Monday, March 23, 2020 | 10:18 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ MADE NAGI

He said that no one in the world was prepared, and that we now have an emergency that our generations have not seen before.



In a debate on state television ORF, Stelzer said that measures to stop the spread of the virus and overcome the problems associated with it are constantly evolving.



In a discussion titled "Testing, Protection, Assistance - How Powerful Our Health System is," Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said the World Health Organization recommends that all cases of suspected infection be tested.



In addition, he adds, every doctor in Austria has the ability to order a test for his patient, whether suspected or not. By expanding the examination capacities, the Minister announces regular testing of medical staff, but also indicates that the infection may occur immediately after a negative test.



"We do not have the capacity to test all of Austria. I do not believe we are conducting too little testing at the moment," said virologist Monika Redlberger-Fritz.



So far, more than 23,000 tests have been conducted, every sixth of which have been positive.



Minister Anschober announced that the public health service will massively increase the number of tests in the next two to three weeks. He said that the Austrian authorities had ordered additional respirators, but that the problem was that Germany and France had banned the export of these products, so that the goods already paid for were blocked.



Anschober said that in recent days, Austria has assisted the Italian region of South Tyrol in protecting equipment, at the request of the region's president, Arno Kompacher. Stelzer and Anschober were unanimous in stating that in the future, Austria must ensure its own production and independence with such strategically important products. "We need to be more independent in these areas," the minister said.