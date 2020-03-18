World "This is a state of war - the sooner we understand, the fewer casualties we'll face" The measures taken in Europe against coronavirus can in fact be defined as a state of war, said Bulgarian Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev. Source: Sputnik Wednesday, March 18, 2020 | 13:11 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ TANJA VALIC

"In fact, what is happening in Serbia, which introduced curfew yesterday, the situation in Bansko (Bulgarian resort), the situation in Italy and Spain, where police through speakers call people to return home - this is a state of war," Geshev said for Nova TV.



The Chief Prosecutor urged the public to understand that the country is actually at war for the survival of its citizens.



"The sooner we understand it, the fewer casualties there will be," Geshev said.



He believes that drastic measures are urgently needed in Bulgaria, Sputnik reports.



"Time is running out, if it is not already expired. We need to prepare for the most negative scenarios. If you want peace, prepare for war, the Romans have said. If we are not ready, I doubt we will face the Italian and Spanish scenario at any moment", he said.



On Tuesday, Bulgarian Health Minister Kiril Ananiev ordered a ban on entering and leaving the ski resort of Bansko, where cases of coronavirus infection were registered with citizens of the UK and Israel.



In Bulgaria, 81 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported so far, two of which have died.