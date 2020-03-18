World Merkel makes precedent after 14 years German Chancellor Angela Merkel will address the nation tonight, however, it is not expected to announce any further restrictions beyond existing measures Source: Tanjug Wednesday, March 18, 2020 | 12:54 Tweet Share Getty images/ Maja Hitij / Staff

Referring to government sources, national broadcaster ARD said, Merkel in a pre-recorded statement wanted to inform the Germans where the country was and remind them what they could do to help slow the spread of the disease, Reuters said.



This is the first time in 14 years since she has held office that the Chancellor will address the nation, and this is not her New Year's address. The Merkel government has advised that its 16 regions close schools and kindergartens by the end of the Easter holidays.



Stores, with the exception of supermarkets, bakeries, pharmacies, banks and other key companies, are closed.