World "Europe is the epicenter of the crisis" Chairman of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said politicians had "underestimated" the degree of danger posed by the epidemic of the new coronavirus Source: Beta Wednesday, March 18, 2020 | 09:34

"I think all of us who are not experts at first underestimated the corona virus," Ursula von der Leyen said in an interview published today by the German daily "Bild".



She said officials realized that now all those measures that seemed drastic two or three weeks ago should be taken.



"Europe is at the moment the epicenter of the crisis," the European Commission President added.



She also said that when she talked about the virus she would not use the term war, but that the coronavirus is definitely a "worrying adversary".



European Union leaders agreed last night to immediately ban almost all foreigners from entering for at least 30 days in an effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.



At a three-hour video summit convened to consolidate a united front in the fight against the pandemic, EU leaders also agreed to set fast routes to preserve the smooth movement of medical equipment, food and goods within the Union.