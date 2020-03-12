World Can the Chinese breathe a sigh of relief? Xinhua reports: Its Covid 19 "peak" is over The peak of the current outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in China is over, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission said Source: Fena, N1 Thursday, March 12, 2020 | 09:28 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File

It is alleged that the news, under the label "urgent", was published by the state-run Chinese agency Xinhua.



More than 126.000 people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide, while 4.624 have died. Cuba, Honduras and Ivory Coast have reported the first cases of infected, with Bulgaria, Ireland, Sweden and Indonesia and Greece reported the first victims.



A spokesperson for the Chinese National Health Commission said the number of new cases in Wuhan, the epicenter in Central China's Hubei Province, has dropped to a single digit, with only eight cases reported on Wednesday.



The majority of those infected are still in China, with the virus registered in 122 countries outside the country.



In China, according to a table published by Reuters, 80.778 cases were confirmed, while 3.169 died.



In Europe, the largest focal point is in Italy, with 12.462 cases and 827 casualties registered.



Followed by Iran with 9.000 cases and 354 casualties, South Korea with 7.755 cases and 61 victims, Spain with 2.277 cases and 55 victims, France with 2.281 cases and 48 victims, Germany with 1.966 cases and three deaths, the US with 1.281 cases and 38 victims, Japan with 1.335 cases and 17 casualties.