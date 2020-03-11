World WHO declares global pandemic World Health Organization declares the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic Source: B92 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 | 19:28 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty Images/Emanuele Cremaschi

"We are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction", it is said in WHO statement.



The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on Wednesday as the new coronavirus has rapidly spread to more than 121.000 people from Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the United States.



Until now, WHO has been reluctant to call the outbreak a pandemic over concerns that it would incite unnecessary panic, though they’d been warning countries to prepare for a pandemic. “Using the word pandemic now does not fit the facts, but it may certainly cause fear,” Dr. Tedros Adhanom said at a press briefing at the end of February. “What we see are epidemics in different parts of the world affecting different countries in different ways.”



“In the past two weeks the number of cases outside China has increased thirteenfold and the number of affected countries has tripled,” WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference at the organization’s headquarters in Geneva. “In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of cases, the number of deaths and the number of affected countries to climb even higher.”



To date, 4.291 coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in the world, with more than 120.000 people suffering from which more than half have recovered.



"If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace, and mobilize their people in the response, those with a handful of #COVID19 cases can prevent those cases becoming clusters, and those clusters becoming community transmission", Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus concluded.



So far, 12 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Serbia.