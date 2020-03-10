World United States seriously threatens Pristina: We will leave; Grenell retweeted Pristina must do its part and suspend tariffs imposed on Serbia, U.S. Republican Senator David Perdue said. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, March 10, 2020 | 13:37 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Sandor Ujvari HUNGARY OUT

He also stressed that if Kosovo is not fully committed to peace, the US should reconsider its presence there.



Commenting on the situation on Kosovo territory, Perdue reminded on his Twitter account that for more than two decades, US forces have been helping to maintain peace between Belgrade and Pristina.



"For over two decades, US forces have helped keep the peace between Kosovo & Serbia. Now, with historic progress in sight, Kosovo must do its part & abolish all duties imposed on Serbia. If Kosovo is not fully committed to peace, then the US should reconsider its presence there", Perdue wrote on Twitter.



All was retweeted by US Presidential Special Envoy for Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, Richard Grenell.