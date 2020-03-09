World Measures taken to no avail: Dramatic increase in deaths and infections Death toll from coronavirus increased dramatically in the last 24 hours in Italy, despite the introduction of quarantine in Lombardy and the northern regions Source: Tanjug Monday, March 9, 2020 | 08:15 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Anmar Khalil

In just one day in Italy, the same number of people have died as the total of all previous days, and that country became the second in the world in terms of deaths and number of infected people, the Zagreb portal Index.hr reported.



The Civil Protection Agency announced yesterday that the number of coronavirus-infected cases has increased by 25 percent in the last 24 hours to 7.375 infected persons, and the number of deaths has increased by as much as 57 percent, by 133 deaths, the highest daily increase since the country declared an epidemic two weeks ago.



The total number of coronavirus deaths in Italy is 366.



The unprecedented restrictions cover 16 million people and will remain in force until April 3, with the bill signed two days ago by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.



According to new measures, foreign tourists currently residing in Lombardy and 14 more virus-affected northern regions should leave.



"There will be no coming to these areas or getting out of there, unless it has been proven to be work-related, some emergency or for health related reasons," Conte said.



Sports events and protests have been canceled, and going to cinemas, theaters or museums, as well as gatherings in other public places are prohibited. Conte stated that trains and planes would continue to operate in and out of the affected areas and added that they should not be called "red zones".



These are cities and villages in the north of the country that are quarantined by coronaviruses. Anyone who violates the new rules is threatened with a three-month prison sentence and a fine of up to 260 euros, Italian media reported.



The index states that the very first day of drastic measures created a kind of chaos in Italy, which actually started on Saturday night, just before the official announcement of the measures and immediately afterwards.



Thousands of people, most notably in Lombardy, have tried to get on trains or leave the blocked region in their cars. Authorities sent hundreds of police officers and health workers checking passengers at stations. Those from Lombardy were registered and ordered self-isolation.