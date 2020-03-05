World "I hope we won't be forced to engage the military" European Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell said in Zagreb that he hoped that European countries would not have to send army to the border between Greece and Turkey. Source: Tanjug Thursday, March 5, 2020 | 07:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ DANIEL KASAP

He hopes the EU will not need to deploy military troops in order to stop a possible new wave of Syrian refugees.



The situation in Syria and at the Turkish-Greek border is the major topic of a meeting of European defense ministers, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg taking part alongside Borrell.



Borrell agrees with Turkey that Union aid to Ankara is not sufficient, because today's situation is more difficult than the one in 2016 when a financial aid agreement was reached in exchange for restraining migrants, Hina Agency reported.



"We will continue to help as much as we can. But we keep telling them that pushing people towards the border is not a solution for anyone and puts people at risk", the High Representative said.



"We want to continue cooperation, but not so that people are convinced that they can reach Europe," he said.



The EU High Representative was in Ankara earlier Wednesday, days after Turkey, dissatisfied with co-operation with Europe, announced it will open borders for migrants heading for Europe, and tens of thousands of migrants rushed to the border.



The High Representative declared readiness of the EU to consider working with Turkey on an approach that would offer a joint political way forward: “We have a common interest and that is to end the conflict in Syria. Only in this way will we be able to bring to an end the suffering of the civilian population and contribute to address the most significant challenges Turkey is currently facing. Increased pressure at EU-Turkey border and unilateral actions will not provide answers", Josep Borrell concluded.



Borrell told reporters in Ankara that the EU would set aside an emergency aid of 170 million euros as humanitarian aid to Syria.