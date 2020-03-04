World Grenell resigns: White House announced his resignation US National Intelligence Director Richard Grenell has informed the White House that he is resigning from the post of US Ambassador to Germany Source: B92 Wednesday, March 4, 2020 | 09:50 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER BECHER

The Daily Wire's information was shared by Donald Trump Junior, and in line with the modern proliferation of official announcements and endorsements - Grenell "approved of it" by retweeting it.



John Ratcliffe arrives at Grenell's place. Grenell had planned to return home in the spring, but agreed to remain in administration, pending the official position of the head of intelligence.



Trump supporters have praised U.S. President for appointing Grenell, who holds a Harvard master's degree in public administration.



Grenell is also considered Trump's favorite ambassador due to his aggressive approaches to advocating for Trump's interests overseas.