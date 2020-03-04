World 0

Grenell resigns: White House announced his resignation

US National Intelligence Director Richard Grenell has informed the White House that he is resigning from the post of US Ambassador to Germany

Source: B92
Share
EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER BECHER
EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER BECHER

The Daily Wire's information was shared by Donald Trump Junior, and in line with the modern proliferation of official announcements and endorsements - Grenell "approved of it" by retweeting it.

John Ratcliffe arrives at Grenell's place. Grenell had planned to return home in the spring, but agreed to remain in administration, pending the official position of the head of intelligence.

Trump supporters have praised U.S. President for appointing Grenell, who holds a Harvard master's degree in public administration.

Grenell is also considered Trump's favorite ambassador due to his aggressive approaches to advocating for Trump's interests overseas.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Russia-Turkey agreement dead?

Outcome of the Sochi Agreement after a year and a half of its implementation is that the positions of terrorists and Turkish observatories in Idlib have merged

World Wednesday, March 4, 2020 09:34 Comments: 0
Foto: Depositphotos/ruskpp/Ilustracija
page 1 of 13 go to page