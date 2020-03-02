World Erdogan to visit Putin: End or beginning of tensions between Turkey and Russia? Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a one-day visit to Russia on Thursday, March 5th Source: Tanjug Monday, March 2, 2020 | 10:08 Tweet Share Getty Images/Burak Kara

His visit comes in time of heightened tensions between Ankara and Moscow over escalating clashes with Syrian government forces in northwestern Idlib region, the Turkish presidency said today.



"Erdogan had been expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin after 33 Turkish troops were killed in Syrian air strikes in Idlib last week, prompting Turkey to launch a counter offensive against Russia-backed Syrian government forces in the region", Reuters reports.