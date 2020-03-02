World 0

Erdogan to visit Putin: End or beginning of tensions between Turkey and Russia?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a one-day visit to Russia on Thursday, March 5th

Source: Tanjug
Share
Getty Images/Burak Kara
Getty Images/Burak Kara

His visit comes in time of heightened tensions between Ankara and Moscow over escalating clashes with Syrian government forces in northwestern Idlib region, the Turkish presidency said today.

"Erdogan had been expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin after 33 Turkish troops were killed in Syrian air strikes in Idlib last week, prompting Turkey to launch a counter offensive against Russia-backed Syrian government forces in the region", Reuters reports.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

NATO stands in solidarity with Turkey

NATO calls on Russia and Syria to halt the Idlib offensive and respect international law, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said today

World Friday, February 28, 2020 16:20 Comments: 5
Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ mbangemann

"Russia must end its occupation of Crimea"

US won’t ever recognize Russia’s claims of sovereignty over Crimea, which is why we urge Russia to end its occupation of this peninsula, Pompeo said

World Thursday, February 27, 2020 09:09 Comments: 17
Ilustracija: Getty Images/ Sean Gallup
page 1 of 13 go to page