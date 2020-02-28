World NATO stands in solidarity with Turkey NATO calls on Russia and Syria to halt the Idlib offensive and respect international law, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said today Source: Beta, Tanjug Friday, February 28, 2020 | 16:20 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ mbangemann

He stressed that the Alliance supports Turkey.



After the meeting of NATO Ambassadors, initiated by Turkey, Stoltenberg urged Russia and Syria to halt the offensive and said the military alliance stood in solidarity with member state Turkey, which lost 33 soldiers in an air strike by Syrian government forces in Syrian Idlib, while the Allies are considering additional support for Turkey.



“I call on them to stop their offensive, to respect international law and to back U.N. efforts for a peaceful solution,” Stoltenberg said, calling for a return to a 2018 ceasefire to provide humanitarian aid to Idlib.



“Allies condemn the continued and indiscriminate air strikes by the Syrian regime and Russia in Idlib,” Stoltenberg told journalists after an emergency meeting of NATO ambassadors in Brussels, which was demanded by Turkey.



“I call on them to stop their offensive, to respect international law and to back U.N. efforts for a peaceful solution,” Stoltenberg added, calling for a return to a 2018 ceasefire to provide humanitarian aid to Idlib.



In addition to participating in air surveillance over Syria, NATO has no direct role in the Syrian conflict, but its members are deeply divided over the issue of Turkish action in Syria, while European allies are concerned about the possible influx of a new wave of refugees.



Air strikes by Syrian forces have produced the largest number of dead Turks in one day since their first intervention in Syria in 2016. It was the largest escalation of the conflict between the Turkish and Syrian forces backed by Russia, which has been intensifying since February.



At least 54 Turkish soldiers were killed in Idlib during that time.