World Erdogan finally admitted Rajap Tayyip Erdogan first acknowledged the presence of anti-Syrian militants in Libya, supporting forces of an internationally recognized government in Tripoli Source: Tanjug Friday, February 21, 2020 | 18:54

Turkish President said that "there are elements of the Syrian People's Army on the ground," ANSA reported.



He added that Libyan General Khalifa Haftar wanted Turkey out of the country and asked "why there is no talk of Russian forces amounting to 2.000 people supporting Haftar."



He reiterated that Haftar had no legitimacy for Turkey and that Ankara considered him an interlocutor.