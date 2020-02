World U.S. forces withdrawing from Iraq? United States had begun withdrawing its troops from Iraq, "Al Arabiya" reports Source: Sputnik Monday, February 10, 2020 | 13:55 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty Images/John Moore

According to the latest data - US forces have begun withdrawing their troops from 15 military bases located in Iraqi territory.



The Iraqi Parliament passed an earlier resolution calling for the removal of US forces from the country following the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike in Iraqi territory, "Sputnik" writes.