World South Korean film "Parasite" the first non-English language film to win Oscar VIDEO Both winners and losers shed tears. South Korea's "Parasite" makes history by winning best picture award at the 92nd Film Academy Awards in Hollywood last night Source: B92 Monday, February 10, 2020 | 12:44 Tweet Share Foto: Getty/Kevork Djansezian / Stringer

South Korean film "Parasite" has been named best picture at this year's Oscars, becoming the first non-English language film to take the top prize. Parasite won four awards in total: as the best international film, for best director, and the best original screenplay award.



For the first time in history, the Oscar for the best original music went to the woman for the movie "The Joker." Although they were the favorites, Sam Mendes, Martin Scorsese and Tod Phillips did not get the awards they expected. There were no surprises in the names of the Oscar winners when it comes to the supporting and best acting awards.



Renee Zellweger won best actress for playing Judy Garland in "Judy". Joaquin Phoenix was named best actor for "Joker". Brad Pitt and Laura Dern scooped the supporting acting awards for their roles in "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" and "Marriage Story" respectively. Who profited on bookmakers? Who met expectations and who was a surprising winner?



What was going on in front and behind the scenes of the most glamorous film awards? When will the Serbian film even enter the Oscar race? This was discussed in the "Morning program" of Prva TV by Srdan Golubovic, director, Aleksandra Kovac, composer, Miodrag Misa Dragicevic, actor, and Ashok Murti, stylist.



"In Hollywood, it's all about the market and it's all about the industry. So, I think that a sign that a non-English-language Asian film gets an Academy Award for Best Film is the sign for the industry and one opening for a new area which is really something else", Golubovic said, adding:



"Hardly anything in Hollywood happens only due to the quality of the film, but it's a matter of some global shifts in the industry, a matter of money, of the market..."