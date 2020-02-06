World Who is Pete Buttigieg? Among the leading Democratic contenders for the US President, Pete Buttigieg has established himself in the top tier of candidates (38) Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 6, 2020 | 11:55 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Pete Buttigieg has built his campaign around the idea of generational change.



Until launching his presidential campaign in January 2019, Buttigieg was a relatively obscure mayor of South Bend, a city in Indiana of just over 100.000 people, as New York Times reports.



Educated on Harvard and then Oxford, on a Rhodes scholarship, he served as an Intelligence Officer in the Navy Reserve and worked as McKinsey consultant.



Buttigieg's first entry into national politics took place in early 2017, when he ran unsuccessfully for the chairmanship of the Democratic National Committee.



As the youngest candidate in the presidential field, he promises he would be a bridge to a new era of American politics.



He was also the first candidate to introduce the idea of increasing the number of seats on the Supreme Court. And he has proven to be one of the most formidable fund-raisers in the campaign race.



According to the "New York Times", what distinguishes Buttigieg from the other candidates in the race is that he is the first to openly declare himself gay and also the first candidate aiming to be the first mayor to go directly from city hall to the White House.



In 2018, Buttigieg married his partner, Chasten Glezman, a schoolteacher from Michigan, who has since become very active in Buttigieg's campaign, raising funds and appearing at events across the US, promoting Buttigieg's candidacy.