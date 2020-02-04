World Steady rise in the number of patients recovering from the new coronavirus The number of patients recovering from the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and leaving hospitals in China is increasing, according to the Chinese agency Sinhua Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 4, 2020 | 16:16 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP/Arek Rataj, File

A total of 475 patients were discharged from the hospital by Sunday after recovery, Chinese health officials said on Monday.



The first patient in the southwestern city of Sichuan, Suining, recovered from the virus on Monday, bringing the total number of hospital discharges to 13 after recovering in that particular province.



China’s Health Commission reported on Tuesday that there were 632 recoveries and 425 deaths nationwide. During the SARS outbreak, 349 people died in mainland China.



In other news, eastern China's Fujian province also reported its first patient to recover from a new coronavirus on Monday.



In southern China's Guangxi Autonomous Region, five more patients were cured and discharged from hospital on Monday.



In addition, 18 patients recovered and were discharged from a hospital in eastern China's Jiangsu province by Sunday.



The patient is considered to have recovered when the symptoms are alleviated, body temperature gets to a normal level for at least three days, and the test showed a negative result twice.