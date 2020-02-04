World Trump won, Democrats lost: "They can't even run a caucus, let alone the government" Donald Trump is the winner of the Republican Party in the 2020 Iowa Party election. Trump did not face major opposition, it was a largely symbolic vote. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 4, 2020 | 10:35 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GARY HE

"Big WIN for us in Iowa tonight. Thank you!", Donald Trump wrote on Twitter.



Trump campaign used yesterday's contest to test its organizational strength, deploying Cabinet secretaries, top Republican officials and Trump family members to the state, as AP reports.



It's unusual for Iowa to even be holding a GOP contest with an incumbent in the White House.



The Iowa Republican caucuses were canceled in 1992 and 2004.



All that's left now is to determine the front runners amongst the 11 Democratic candidates.



The meeting may take several hours - before attendees select their candidate. Rallies like this are held in only a few locations, one of which is Iowa.



The Iowa Republican Party said Trump has broken "overall turnout records so far", as Republican Party broke the caucus turnout records set in 2012.



Trump was facing no serious political opposition. He was only challenged by two opposing Republicans at the Iowa Caucuses. They were former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld and Tea Party Republican from Illinois, Joe Walsh, who both had about one percent of the total vote.