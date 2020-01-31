World "Sad story comes to an end" - Johnson fulfilled his promise United Kingdom's exit from the European Union will finally happen on 31 January at midnight. Then, though, nothing will be over - it's just the beginning Source: D. Plazinic, T.Krnjaic Friday, January 31, 2020 | 09:30 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/ Christopher Furlong / Staff

By a close majority in the referendum, on 23 June 2016, the UK's citizens decided to sever their 47-year relationship with the European Union.



The UK's exit from the European Union began on March 29, 2017 when then Prime Minister Teresa May launched Article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon.



After numerous failures to bring the UK out of the EU, the Prime Minister resigned on June 7, 2019, and after a party vote, the Conservatives and the Government brought Boris Johnson to power, and with him a new phase of negotiations was launched.

"We'll get Brexit done"

After the snap parliamentary elections of December 12, which the Conservative Party won convincingly, "new-old" Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to end Brexit by January 31st.



"We'll get Brexit done by January 31 - no ifs, no buts, no maybes," Johnson said at the time.



And, we have to admit, he was right. After formally asking the Queen to form the Government, Brexit headed in the desired direction.



As early as December 20, members of parliament backed Johnson and European Union deal.



As the UK Prime Minister then told "a sad story that has been dragging on for three years will come to an end".