World Vanessa Bryant broke the scilence: I just wish I could have them here with us forever The wife of Kobe Bryant, Vanessa, wrote on Instagram just three days after her husband and 13-year-old daughter Gianna died, completely shattered by the loss Source: B92 Thursday, January 30, 2020 | 09:34

Vanessa Bryant posted a family photo of Kobe, her and their four daughters. Giana (13), who died with her father, the oldest Natalia (17), Bianca (3) and the youngest Capri, who was born in June last year.



She thanked millions of people who showed support and love in the horrific moment her family is in.



She wrote that her family is saddened by the loss and that they are desperate for the deaths of other people killed in the helicopter crash.



Vanessa wrote: "My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri", Vanessa wrote on Instagram.



"I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives", Vanessa said.

Foto: Getty/Christopher Polk

Her Instagram profile was locked before this post and is now unlocked and visible to all Instagram users.



Just to recall, one of the best NBA players of all time, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, with seven others dead at the time.