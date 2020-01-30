Vanessa Bryant broke the scilence: I just wish I could have them here with us forever
The wife of Kobe Bryant, Vanessa, wrote on Instagram just three days after her husband and 13-year-old daughter Gianna died, completely shattered by the lossSource: B92
Vanessa Bryant posted a family photo of Kobe, her and their four daughters. Giana (13), who died with her father, the oldest Natalia (17), Bianca (3) and the youngest Capri, who was born in June last year.
She thanked millions of people who showed support and love in the horrific moment her family is in.
She wrote that her family is saddened by the loss and that they are desperate for the deaths of other people killed in the helicopter crash.
Vanessa wrote: "My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri", Vanessa wrote on Instagram.
"I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives", Vanessa said.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
Her Instagram profile was locked before this post and is now unlocked and visible to all Instagram users.
Just to recall, one of the best NBA players of all time, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, with seven others dead at the time.