World Coronavirus took 106 lives so far Death toll from the coronavirus outburst in China has reached 106 casualties, with nearly 1.300 new cases confirmed, authorities said on Tuesday. Source: Avaz.ba Tuesday, January 28, 2020 | 09:06

In the same time, China urged its citizens on Tuesday to postpone all travel abroad, while the country is vigorously seeking to stem the virus that has killed more than 100 people across the country.



The recommendation to delay non-essential travel was issued "to protect the health and safety of both Chinese citizens and foreigners", according to a statement from the National Immigration Administration.



"Reducing cross-border movement of people helps prevent and control coronavirus", the agency added.



At the same time, authorities have already suspended domestic and overseas Chinese group tours as part of a nationwide effort to combat the coronavirus epidemic, which has infected more than 4.500 people nationwide, Avaz.ba reports.