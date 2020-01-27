World A new case of suspected coronavirus in Europe Austria has a new case of suspected infection with this virus, which has claimed a large number of human lives in China. Source: Tanjug Monday, January 27, 2020 | 12:30 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/STR CHINA OUT

A new suspicion of the presence of coronavirus in the country comes after a Chinese flight attendant, who was brought to hospital late Saturday night, was found not to be infected with the virus.



Director of the Vienna Hospital Association (Wiener Krankenanstaltenverbund - KAV), Michael Binder, said that a Chinese national had been admitted to the hospital on Sunday night.



The new patient lives in Austria, but was on holiday in a crisis region in China.



As he indicated, she was received with symptoms such as high fever.



The patient is located in an isolated part of the hospital, and it has yet to be determined whether it is a coronavirus.



Test results are expected to be known today.



In the case of the Chinese flight attendant, who was the first person in Austria to be suspected of being infected with a dangerous virus, a new virus has not been identified, the hospital said.