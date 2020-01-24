World 0

Images and videos circulate social networks of people falling dead from coronavirus

The whole world follows growing number of people suffering from the new coronavirus, which is taking more lives in China, people falling and dying on the street

Source: B92
Share
EPA-EFE STR
EPA-EFE STR

The deadly virus originated from the city of Wuhan, from a wild market, and quickly began to spread first to the city of 11 million people, and then the disease spread to the surrounding cities, but also to neighboring countries.

At least ten cities in central Hubei province have been shut down in an effort to stop the virus, which by Friday had killed 26 people across China and affected more than 800.

As Wuhan virus spreads across the country, China puts more cities on lockdown. The cities of Wuhan, Ezhou, Huanggang, Chibi, Qianjiang, Zhijiang, Jingmen and Xiantao have all been placed under lockdown.

The disease has been confirmed in China's most populous cities of Beijing and Shanghai, as well as in surrounding countries. Outbreaks have also been reported outside of China - in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, USA, Japan and South Korea, but most of these people are from either Wuhan or have recently been to that city.

The disease has also been confirmed in some patients in Europe.

So far, 25 people have died as a result of the new coronavirus across China and affected more than 800.

However, the World Health Organisation described the outbreak as an emergency for China, but stopped short of declaring it to be a public health emergency of international concern.

In the meantime, images and videos of people falling and dying on the street infected with coronavirus circulate social media.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Queen approves Brexit Bill

Queen Elizabeth II officially signed the Brexit Bill outlining the conditions for the UK's exit from the European Union on January 31st

World Thursday, January 23, 2020 18:36 Comments: 0
Foto: EPA-EFE/ WILL OLIVER

"While Europe is asleep, Putin is winning"

"While Europe is asleep and is going to lose ground in geopolitical issues, the winner on the international scene is Russian President Vladimir Putin"

World Monday, January 20, 2020 15:50 Comments: 4
Foto: Tanjug/AP/Alexei Danićev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool
page 1 of 13 go to page