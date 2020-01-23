World Queen approves Brexit Bill Queen Elizabeth II officially signed the Brexit Bill outlining the conditions for the UK's exit from the European Union on January 31st Source: B92 Thursday, January 23, 2020 | 18:36 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ WILL OLIVER

The Brexit Bill was approved by the UK Parliament earlier this week after the House of Commons rejected amendments tabled by the House of Lords.



British Brexit Minister Steve Barclay posted the news on his Twitter account.



"Her Majesty the Queen has now granted Royal Assent to the Brexit Bill which therefore becomes the Brexit Act. Enshrined in law, this enables the UK to leave the EU on 31st Jan.", Barclay wrote on Twitter.