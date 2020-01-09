World "The end of retaliatory actions against the United States" "Iran has ended its revenge for the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani and will not take new military action unless there is American aggression" Source: Tanjug Thursday, January 9, 2020 | 09:55 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP/Planet Labs Inc./Middlebury Institute of International Studies

This is what Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations, Majid Takht Ravanchi said when asked whether the missile strikes Iran launched this week mark the end of retaliatory actions against the United States in response to the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.



"We took a measured, proportionate response to the terrorist assassination of our top general, Qasem Soleimani last night. And as far as Iran is concerned, that action was concluded last night. So it depends on the United States. If the U.S. ventures to attacking Iran again, definitely proportionate response will be taken in response to that attack", Takht-Ravanchi said, responding to TASS question about Tehran's response to the statement of US President Donald Trump.



Trump said the US is ready for peace with Iran, but also announced new harsher sanctions on Tehran.



The Iranian diplomat added that Tehran acted in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter on the Right to Self-Defense: "We believe that we acted in accordance with our rights based on the United Nations charter".



"But if they decide to act militarily, Iran will have no choice but to respond", he added.



Iran conducted missile attacks on two bases with US troops in Iraq in response to the American killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qasem Soleimani.