World Iran striking back, fires missiles on US bases; “All is well!” Trump wrote on Twitter Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two military bases used by U.S. forces in Iraq, the Pentagon said Tuesday night Source: Tanjug Wednesday, January 8, 2020 | 09:00 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed, arhiva

Iran's Revolutionary Guard, which claimed responsibility for the attack, said the attacks on the bases were "revenge for the killing of top Iranian General, the Quds Unit Commander Qasem Soleimani."



An attack on a base in Iraq was confirmed by the Pentagon, while missiles were launched from Iran. Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement that the bases targeted were al-Asad air base and another facility in Erbil, Iraq.



According to a U.S. Defense official, there were no confirmed reports of American casualties in the audacious missile attack.



U.S. President Donald Trump announced himself on Twitter, saying: "All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning".



Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javid Zarif said Iran “took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of the U.N. Charter”, targeting the bases where the attack against its citizens and senior officials was launched. “We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression”, he wrote in a post on Twitter.



The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it would ban U.S. carriers from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.



Democrats in the U.S. Congress and some of the party’s presidential contenders warned about the escalating conflict.



“Closely monitoring the situation following bombings targeting U.S. troops in Iraq,” U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Twitter. “We must ensure the safety of our service members, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence. America & world cannot afford war”.