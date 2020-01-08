World The first photos of the crash site and the wreckage of a Ukrainian plane PHOTO A Ukrainian Boeing 737 with 170 people on a flight to Kiev crashed after taking off from Tehran airport. All passengers and crew members were killed. Source: B92 Wednesday, January 8, 2020 | 07:55 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP/Mohammad Nasiri

"According to preliminary data, all passengers and crew members are dead", Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Facebook.



The plane is said to have fallen due to technical problems, Iranian media reported, as much of the airspace in the region is clear due to Iran's missile attacks on US bases in Iraq tonight.



There were 167 passengers and nine crew members on the plane and it flew to Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, AP reports.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed condolences to the families of the victims.



Zelensky, referring to preliminary reports, said that all passengers and crew were killed. Due to the accident, the Ukrainian President interrupted his visit to Oman and returned to Kiev.



The plane crashed just hours after Iran launched a missile attack on two US bases in Iraq, in retaliation for the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.



It is a three-year-old "Boeing 737-NG" aircraft.



A Boeing spokesman said the company had been notified of the crash in Iran and was gathering additional information.

