Chile's Air Force: We have located something

Chile's Air Force finds debris believed to be from missing military cargo plane that crashed this week Source: Tanjug Thursday, December 12, 2019 | 09:40

A military plane with 38 people on board disappeared on Monday from the radar. The Air Force concluded the aircraft must have crashed early the next morning, given that in any case the plane would run out of fuel.



The plane disappeared in a remote area above the frigid sea between South America and the Antarctic.



The debris was found 30 kilometers south of where the plane last made contact, the Air Force said in a statement. The parts were being recovered for analysis to determine if they belonged to the Hercules C-130 cargo plane, Reuters reports.



The Brazilian Ministry of Defense also said in a statement that one of its ships had recovered personal items and debris compatible with the plane, about 500 km from the southern Argentine city of Ushuaia in Patagonia.



The aircraft, which was heading to a base in Antarctica, disappeared shortly after taking off late on Monday from the southern city of Punta Arenas in Chilean Patagonia. The Air Force concluded early the next morning that the aircraft must have crashed, given the number of hours it had been missing.



"We will continue the search and hope for a better result," Air Force General Eduardo Mosqueira, who leads the search effort, told reporters.



The cause of the crash remains unknown.