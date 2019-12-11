World The Swede who returned Nobel Prize she allegedly received, hadn't received it at all? Fake news that the Swedish physician, who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1988 as a member of the UN peacekeeping force, returned the award, toured the region Source: Sputnik Wednesday, December 11, 2019 | 11:25 Tweet Share Tanjug/Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP

At the moment when Austrian writer Peter Handke received the 2019 Nobel Prize in Literature in Stockholm yesterday, his opponents protested sharply. In a sea of tumultuous reactions challenging the decision of the Nobel Committee, the gesture of a certain Swedish physician, Christina Doctare, stood out.



According to Sputnik, she walked among those gathered outside the ABF Center in Stockholm and with a medal high in her hand, announced the dramatic decision: "I am returning my Nobel Prize!"



Attendees greeted her gesture with a rousing applause, chanting "Christina!", "Christina!"



Among the guests gathered in Stockholm were Alida Bremer, German writer of Croatian origin, German and French journalist Elke Schmitter, as well as Florence Hartmann, American journalist Roy Gutman, Emir Suljagic, director of the Srebrenica-Potocari Memorial Center, Swedish journalist Christina Doctare, member of the Norwegian Helsinki Committee Enver Djuliman, and Mirsad Duratovic, President of the Regional Association of Banjaluka Region Prisoners' Association.



Information from the world, regional and domestic media reported that Doctare had received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1988 as a member of the UN peacekeeping force. How accurate is that, Sputnik inquired.



A simple glance at the site of the Nobel Committee says that her name is not on the list of the Nobel Peace Prize winners for that particular year. The award was given to all UN peacekeepers from 1948 to 1988 as a team, a total of more than 500.000 people from 53 countries.

