World Putin: The massacre resembling Srebrenica could happen again Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of a possible scenario if Ukrainian troops seize control of the rebel border

If Ukrainian troops take control of the border between Russia and the eastern part of the country held by Ukrainian rebels, there could be a massacre similar to the one in Srebrenica that occurred during the Balkan conflict, Putin said.



The Russian President's warning came a day after his first meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris.



Reconciliation between the Ukrainian government and the forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk Republics, bordering Russia, was a major item on the agenda.



The peace plan under the Minsk agreements includes constitutional reform, an amnesty of rebels and the election of deputies for the Ukrainian parliament to represent the inhabitants of the seceded regions.



The final step would be for Ukrainian troops to take control of the border.



Kiev agreed to this plan, but stressed that the border had to be taken over first.