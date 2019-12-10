World Chilean Army announced: The plane crashes Chile's Air Force posted a statement on Twitter saying the plane, which had previously disappeared from the radar, crashed Source: B92, Sputnik Tuesday, December 10, 2019 | 10:25 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/ AP Photo

It was a military transport aircraft called "S-130 Hercules", which was carrying 38 people on board at the moment when it disappeared from the radar. The plane disappeared en route to Antarctica.



The Chilean army, as well as national and foreign planes and ships, are conducting a rescue operation.



The search for possible survivors of the accident is underway.



The S-130 departed from the Chabunco Air Base in Punta Arenas, located in the far south of the country, to the Antarctica Air Base, on Monday at 16:55 local time.



"Hercules" is an American military transport aircraft. Chile owns seven such aircrafts, Sputnik reported.