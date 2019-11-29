World After a series of shaking "attacks", the German Chancellor stumbles onto stage VIDEO German Chancellor Merkel tripped over a step approaching a podium, laughing it off by saying that she'll take the stairs next time Source: B92 Friday, November 29, 2019 | 11:07 Tweet Share EPA/ CLEMENS BILAN

Merkel said that she failed to see the stairs leading to the podium, and she lost her balance, and stumbled onto stage.

OOPS !! #Merkel #angelamerkel #Deutschland

IRON CHANCELLOR'S STAGE FRIGHT

No Shaking in Public This time, But Europe's Most Powerful Leader Failed To See The stairs leading To the Podium on Stage At A Business event In #Berlin. She Laughed It off And Carried On. pic.twitter.com/K7oBDvWkQS — TONYINBHAM (@TT0121) November 28, 2019

Over the summer, Merkel suffered public shaking incidents on three occasions, Daily Mail states.



She was forced to remain seated while national anthems were played at various public gatherings over the last few months.



Merkel has suffered no serious health issues since she became chancellor. The center-right CDU politician plans to step down at the next election in 2021, already handing over CDU leadership to Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.