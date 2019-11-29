World 0

After a series of shaking "attacks", the German Chancellor stumbles onto stage VIDEO

German Chancellor Merkel tripped over a step approaching a podium, laughing it off by saying that she'll take the stairs next time

Source: B92
EPA/ CLEMENS BILAN
Merkel said that she failed to see the stairs leading to the podium, and she lost her balance, and stumbled onto stage.

Over the summer, Merkel suffered public shaking incidents on three occasions, Daily Mail states.

She was forced to remain seated while national anthems were played at various public gatherings over the last few months.

Merkel has suffered no serious health issues since she became chancellor. The center-right CDU politician plans to step down at the next election in 2021, already handing over CDU leadership to Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

